Canada to be Major Participant of Global Entrepreneurship Week This Month

From November 17-23, 2014, Global Entrepreneurship Week will aim to inspire people around the world through local, national and global activities designed to help them explore their potential as self-starters and innovators.

These activities, from large-scale competitions and events to intimate gatherings, connect participants to potential collaborators, mentors and investors.

Each year, 7.5 million people in 150 countries participate.

Futurpreneur Canada is the official host of Global Entrepreneurship Week in Canada for the sixth consecutive year and is inviting Canadians to get involved in celebrating, encouraging and showcasing entrepreneurship in Canada.

“Entrepreneurs are hardworking and dedicated individuals who contribute immensely to our country’s economic growth and prosperity. [During Global Entrepreneurship Week], we celebrate their passion, drive and confidence,” said Prime Minister Stephen Harper in an official statement supporting the week in 2013. “Entrepreneurs are the backbone of the Canadian economy, and I encourage all Canadians to join me this week in celebrating their innovations and successes.”

Throughout the week, Futurpreneur Canada and its many partners focusing on different themes and activities throughout the week, including:

Students and youth, featuring our campus ambassadors across Canada and the Campus Battle and City Battle, along with a series of Unleash Your Inner Entrepreneur workshops on campuses across Canada;

Mentorship, including a virtual event with a Futurpreneur Canada mentor, the launch of the BDC Mentorship Award Presented by Futurpreneur Canada and exclusive Crash Courses for mentors and entrepreneurs;